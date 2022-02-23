Morgan Stanley Sells 192,036 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Crown were worth $56,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 25.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 918,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 28.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 10,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

CCK opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

