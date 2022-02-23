Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $270.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
