Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 424.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.79 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.