Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.800-$9.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS.

MSI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,349. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.65. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

