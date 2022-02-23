M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

