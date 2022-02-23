M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $182.59 on Monday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in M&T Bank by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,163,000 after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,198,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

