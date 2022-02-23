MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.14

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.14 and last traded at C$51.15, with a volume of 78782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTY shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

