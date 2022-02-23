Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 210.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,238 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,219,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 311,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

MWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

