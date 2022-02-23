Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 633% compared to the average daily volume of 739 call options.

MULN opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

