MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.32

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $10.36. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 387,790 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

