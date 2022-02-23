National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $295.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

