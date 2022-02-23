National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,331 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 349.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

