National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.