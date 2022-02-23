National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.