National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Amphenol by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

