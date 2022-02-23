National Bank Financial Weighs in on Home Capital Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.32. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.71.

Shares of HCG opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.63. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

