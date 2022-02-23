National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
National Bank has raised its dividend payment by 61.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
NBHC opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
