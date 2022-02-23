National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by 61.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NBHC opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.53.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

