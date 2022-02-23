National Bankshares Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.60

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$412.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

