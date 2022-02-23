National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.