Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Up 2.5%

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.55 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 183.55 ($2.50). 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.61.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

