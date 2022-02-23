NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.18).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.25) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.72. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 180.36 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

