Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,866,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.