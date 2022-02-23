NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.530 EPS.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 33,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,670. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

