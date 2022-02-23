Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

