Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
