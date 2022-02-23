Nestree One Day Trading Volume Reaches $724,663.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $724,663.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,552.57 or 0.99956242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022519 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002325 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00336129 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

