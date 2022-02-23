Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Netflix were worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 29.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2,491.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $377.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.66. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

