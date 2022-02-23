Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after buying an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 485,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE PNR opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

