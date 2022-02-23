Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after buying an additional 113,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AUB opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

