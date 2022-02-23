Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 12,722 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFII opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

