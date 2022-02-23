Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 766,250 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,250 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth $288,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

