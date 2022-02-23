Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.69.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

