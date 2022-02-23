New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Down 11.9%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.14. 1,059,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,817,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.