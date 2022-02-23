NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NEU stock opened at $316.93 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day moving average is $339.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewMarket (NEU)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.