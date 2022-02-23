NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $316.93 on Tuesday. NewMarket has a one year low of $296.05 and a one year high of $405.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day moving average is $339.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. CWM LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

