Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

NGT traded up C$0.56 on Wednesday, hitting C$86.30. 42,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The stock has a market cap of C$68.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

