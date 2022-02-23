Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.87.
About Nexa Resources
