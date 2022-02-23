Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.87.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

