Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.20. 7,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.05. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

