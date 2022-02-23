Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,286. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

