Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $402,891.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00110153 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.