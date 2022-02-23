Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Increased to 93.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.