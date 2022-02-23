Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from 83.00 to 86.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 103360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

