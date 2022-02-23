North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.42

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and traded as high as $27.87. North West shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

NNWWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

