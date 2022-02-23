Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

NPI traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.69. 25,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.12. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$47.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

