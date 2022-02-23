NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.