Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $14.59 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.59 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVAX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,961 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,592. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.