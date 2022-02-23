Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $14.59 Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.59 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVAX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,961 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,592. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.