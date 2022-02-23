NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.28. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

