Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 273,716 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

