ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 551,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,182. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.