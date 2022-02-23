Oppenheimer Weighs in on Resideo Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

REZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.