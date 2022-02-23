Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sabre Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sabre in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

