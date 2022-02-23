Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
